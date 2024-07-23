Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.43% of Avnet worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,945,000 after buying an additional 135,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

