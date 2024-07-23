Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.90

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 14159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
Aviva Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.