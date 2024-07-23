Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up to $21.09

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.09, but opened at $22.00. Avantor shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 2,135,308 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Citigroup cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

