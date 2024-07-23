Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUGX. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Augmedix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group cut Augmedix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Augmedix Trading Up 0.4 %

Augmedix stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

