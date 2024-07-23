AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,159 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,073,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

