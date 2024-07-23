Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.