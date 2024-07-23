Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of AAME opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.42. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
