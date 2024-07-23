Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 5.3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.75. 118,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,152,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

