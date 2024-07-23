Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Purchases 416,666 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,239,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARTV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,563 shares. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.