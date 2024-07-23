Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,426 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 2,255,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,253. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

