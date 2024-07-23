AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $147.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.