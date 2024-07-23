AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $235,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,251,374. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ APP traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 416,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

