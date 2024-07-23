Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

