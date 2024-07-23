Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AON were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.40. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

