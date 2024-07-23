ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in ANSYS by 21.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 86,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 93.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 59,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 24.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in ANSYS by 5,629.4% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.92. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

