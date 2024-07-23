Ankr Reaches Market Capitalization of $317.23 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $317.23 million and $19.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.16 or 1.00002738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006851 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03169283 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $26,330,520.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

