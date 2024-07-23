AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In related news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $306,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $59,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.