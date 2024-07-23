Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) PT at C$78.38

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.6 %

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$61.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.44. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $968,965 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

