Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 458,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,068. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.