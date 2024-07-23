Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,032.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,139,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

MMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.04. 1,390,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,064. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $221.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.