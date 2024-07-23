Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. 1,327,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

