Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,655. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

