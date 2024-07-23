Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 21,622 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 230.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,079,508. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.38. 1,426,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,603. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

