Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. 2,605,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,164. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $148.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

