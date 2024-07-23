Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.83. The company had a trading volume of 273,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

