Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Datadog by 330.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 2,205.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $123.21. 2,342,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 378.81, a P/E/G ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,518.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.