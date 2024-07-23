Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $97,158.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. 785,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

