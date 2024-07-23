Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. 1,329,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,000. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.46.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.