Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,295,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,769,816. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.