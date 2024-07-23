Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,516 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Core & Main by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,442. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,700 shares of company stock worth $3,637,752. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

