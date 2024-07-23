Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on LNW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LNW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 587,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.55.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder Profile
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
