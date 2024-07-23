Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

CUZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 1,371,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

