Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 3,350,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,729. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

