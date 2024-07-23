Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 114,115 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $17,650,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $11.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.13. The stock had a trading volume of 361,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.82 and a 200 day moving average of $291.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

