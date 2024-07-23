Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,831,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,587. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

