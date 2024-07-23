Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,904. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

