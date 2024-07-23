Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $787,605.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,500.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,782. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 190.49 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.