Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 1,475 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,373,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,072. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

