Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post earnings of $8.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMP opened at $420.01 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $449.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.78.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

