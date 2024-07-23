Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $210.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $183.34 and last traded at $182.45. Approximately 5,685,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,572,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.67.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

