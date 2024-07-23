Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.37. 177,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 921,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,179,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock worth $2,142,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

