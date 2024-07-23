Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.50 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $39.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00045339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,820,300 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

