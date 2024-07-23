Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ (ARE) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.93. 220,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,942. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 731.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

