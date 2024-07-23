Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.95.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

AGI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,223. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$24.50. The stock has a market cap of C$9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

