Aion (AION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,163.21

Aion (AION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Aion has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,163.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00075655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00018541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009523 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

