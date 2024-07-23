Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-4.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. The stock had a trading volume of 969,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,443. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

