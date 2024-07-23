Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.110-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Agree Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.73. 969,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

