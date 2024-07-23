Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,070,000 after acquiring an additional 452,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

