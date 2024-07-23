Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 9.5%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 484,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,539,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Absci in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Absci alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABSI

Absci Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absci by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.