9,262 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,099,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,711,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,892,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,313,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,991,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. 358,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,461. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.