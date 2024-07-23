5,215 Shares in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of FLXS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,673. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

